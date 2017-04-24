Is France's Marine Le Pen The Next Donald Trump?

Watch Obama Make His Highly Anticipated Return To The Public Stage With A Priceless But Predictable Opening Line

#Obama
04.24.17 12 mins ago

On Monday, former President Barack Obama (who has been sorely missed) returned to the public stage — for his first event in a jam-packed schedule — at the University of Chicago. His mission? To lead a discussion on youth leadership and civic duty, and he strode onstage to deliver an opening line (as seen in the above clip, with more below) that could have functioned as a kicker: “So, uh, what’s been going on while I’ve been gone?”

The New York Times put pen-to-internet and expressed what was already on many people’s minds. Obama didn’t mention the word “Trump” at all in the words that were yet to come. Instead, Obama delivered a short address (which you can watch below), in which he addressed the importance of looking toward the future (way past 2020) and focusing on what can be changed in the long-term. He aims to prepare the leaders of tomorrow:

“What I’m convinced of is that there are all kinds of issues that I care about, and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on. The single most important thing I can do is to help in anyway I can to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world.”

Obama then hosted several promising young people to discuss their hopes for the future. The event is ongoing, and you can watch below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSBARACK OBAMAdonald trumpObama

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 3 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 6 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP