This video claims to show some “inside” views of the luxury resorts used by Russian diplomats in the U.S., which is a slightly deceptive description. However, the clip does show some eye-popping aerial views of the two compounds shuttered by President Obama following his announcement of sanctions against Russia. The Obama administration also, according to the New York Times, referred to the luxurious properties as “spy nests.”

Obama is said to have given the inhabitants of these compounds 24 hours to vacate the premises. One of these properties is located on Long Island while the other sits in Maryland, about 70 miles away from Washington D.C.’s Russian embassy. Sure enough, this Google Maps screencap already labels the Maryland property as “closed.”