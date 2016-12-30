This video claims to show some “inside” views of the luxury resorts used by Russian diplomats in the U.S., which is a slightly deceptive description. However, the clip does show some eye-popping aerial views of the two compounds shuttered by President Obama following his announcement of sanctions against Russia. The Obama administration also, according to the New York Times, referred to the luxurious properties as “spy nests.”
Obama is said to have given the inhabitants of these compounds 24 hours to vacate the premises. One of these properties is located on Long Island while the other sits in Maryland, about 70 miles away from Washington D.C.’s Russian embassy. Sure enough, this Google Maps screencap already labels the Maryland property as “closed.”
So, I get why this is all part of the ‘retribution’ for the election stuff, but isn’t this administration admitting they were complacent with these ‘spy’ activities and locations prior to this? Or, unaware? Neither is very flattering.
It’s neither of the two..
It’s easier to deal with spies and intelligence apparatuses (they’re actually different kinds of entity entirely) when you know where they are. The more visible points of contact and observation you have with a larger number of ‘opposition’ intel services, the easier it should be to track down the ones you don’t know about when they contact home.
Both countries have spies working under diplomatic cover. Both sides are aware that the other side does this. Generally each side does not expel each other’s spies unless given a good reason to, like egregious acts of espionage. Why? Because 1) to routinely expel each other’s diplomatic staff would just incite round after round of tit-fot-tat reprisal expulsions, 2) you lose leverage if you expel them for no reason, 3) they’ll just send more spies and then you have to identify them all over again, it’s often better to just track the ones you KNOW are spies rather than expel them and have to start over again, 4) expelling diplomatic personnel who are also spies causes only a minor setback for the other country’s intelligence service but has the potential to enflame diplomatic relations on a much larger scale, so the risk is often not worth the reward.
@ak3647, @FreeRon , @Joshua Johnston Fair enough, that diplomacy makes sense, but why then introduce a tone of other dubious activity to make it seem more justified. Maybe I’m weighing to heavily on the need to invoke these are ‘spy nests’.
I tried reading the original article. How can “Obama shut down” a privately-owned residence? Apparently there are FBI agents blocking the entrance… what legal process did the Administration take to do this other than sending the FBI in to close it? I’m sure there has to be something. The Russians still have due process.
No, they don’t. This isn’t a case of criminal acts under US law, it’s a case of international diplomacy. If these properties were considered Russian territory at the status of an embassy or a consular entity, which appears to be the case, we have the legal right by international law to tell them to GTFO.
I just read from NYT that he issued an executive order to compel sanctions. That’s what I was looking for. It sounded like he just “declared shenanigans” and that was the end of it.
“Its just been revoked.”