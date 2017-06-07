Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau’s Date Night Is Making Everyone Swoon

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

Now that Barack Obama is no longer president, he has all the time in the world to do whatever he wants, including strutting around New York City, surfing with a billionaire, giving speeches, getting paid, cracking dad jokes, and making fun of “bullsh*tter” Donald Trump’s Twitter habits. In other words, Obama is living his best life, and his best life includes a cozy date night with the Harry Styles of Canadian politics, Justin Trudeau.

On Tuesday, Obama made his first post-presidency visit to Canada, where he gave a speech organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal. “Obviously I’m disappointed with the current American administration decision to pull out of Paris,” he said. “We’re going to have to act with more urgency. I’m looking forward to the United States being a leader, and not just on the sidelines going forward.” Obama later added, “History also shows there is a better way. Canada shows, the United States, Europe, Japan show it is possible for us to overcome our fears and to reach across our divides.”

Trudeau’s ears must have been burning with that shout-out to Canada, because later that night, he and Obama were spotted in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighborhood at the Liverpool House, which boasts of its “Sexy Old World wines” on the restaurant’s website. (It’s unclear what they dined on, but it was probably poutine and sadness.) “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities?” Trudeau tweeted, leaving out the implied winking emoji. “Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.” He was also thankful to deal with an American politician who knows how a handshake works, and Twitter was thankful for the encounter.