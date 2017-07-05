The Indiana GOP’s Request For Obamacare ‘Horror Stories’ Backfired Spectacularly

07.05.17 2 hours ago

On Monday, the Republican Party of Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana posed the request above on Facebook, asking for “horror stories” about the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare). Surely this will end well.

Senate Republicans are currently trying to repeal Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare, which would entail draconian cuts to Medicaid, 22 million Americans losing coverage according to the Congressional Budget Office (or “choosing” to have no safety net according to Paul Ryan), and a multi-billion dollar tax break for a minuscule group of people (which Boing Boing’s Xeni Jardin described as “killing Peter to pay Paul“).

Considering only 12 percent of Americans supported the Senate’s current Trumpcare bill in a recent poll from USA TODAY and Suffolk University, you can probably guess what happened to the Indiana GOP’s Facebook request. A small handful of commenters lamented that their premiums had gone up, but the overwhelming majority of the over 6,600 comments were thanking Obama and sharing harrowing stories like these:

Around The Web

TAGSaffordable care actAmerican Health Care ActFacebookhealthINDIANAobamacaretrumpcare

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP