On Monday, the Republican Party of Mike Pence’s home state of Indiana posed the request above on Facebook, asking for “horror stories” about the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare). Surely this will end well.

Senate Republicans are currently trying to repeal Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare, which would entail draconian cuts to Medicaid, 22 million Americans losing coverage according to the Congressional Budget Office (or “choosing” to have no safety net according to Paul Ryan), and a multi-billion dollar tax break for a minuscule group of people (which Boing Boing’s Xeni Jardin described as “killing Peter to pay Paul“).

Considering only 12 percent of Americans supported the Senate’s current Trumpcare bill in a recent poll from USA TODAY and Suffolk University, you can probably guess what happened to the Indiana GOP’s Facebook request. A small handful of commenters lamented that their premiums had gone up, but the overwhelming majority of the over 6,600 comments were thanking Obama and sharing harrowing stories like these: