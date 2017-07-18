Getty Image

Ferris Bueller (and assorted memes) are right: life does move pretty fast, especially when it comes to the continuing efforts to remake health care in a more austere and less comprehensive manner.

On Monday night, it was revealed that Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) had decided that they couldn’t vote to advance the Senate’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare (AKA, the Affordable Care Act). This brought the number of defectors to four including Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and gave Republicans another very public whiff in their effort to change health care and placate Trump. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, that defeat was met with resiliency. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said the Senate would mount a standalone repeal effort that would then give legislators two years to replace the system they were aiming to kill and Trump tweeted out his support for that kind of tactic … among other things.

Do Republicans even have the votes to secure that, though? It’s still early, but things aren’t looking good. (Or, they’re looking great. It all depends on your perspective, really.)

Reports indicate that Collins, again, is going to vote a resounding “no,” and remarks from Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) indicate that he has ample reservations as well.

GOP Sen. Rob Portman: “If it is a bill that simply repeals, I believe that will add to more uncertainty” and higher premiums. (via @kasie) pic.twitter.com/BKVuIaTGxW — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 18, 2017

That’s potentially two, but the bill is still breathing with that head count adding up to a Vice President Mike Pence tiebreaker. Enter Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virgina), who released a statement wherein she said she can’t vote for a bill that doesn’t address her concerns and the concerns of her constituents.