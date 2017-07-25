Getty Image

As previously reported, Republican Senator John McCain returned to Congress (following his brain cancer diagnosis) on Tuesday for the gateway Obamacare repeal decision. That is to say, Trump’s bonkers health care press conference has been followed up with the Senate’s procedural vote — a “motion to proceed” that required 50 votes to pass — which was held to determine whether (or not) to open up the GOP health care bill for debate.

Clearly, every vote mattered in this crucial step, which has seen several significant stumbling blocks on the way. And McCain cast the final senatorial “aye” vote, which prompted Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaker vote in favor of proceeding, 50-51. This signals a temporary victory for the GOP, and in response, Ted Cruz merrily tweeted an NBA analogy to Willis Reed’ 1970 inspirational basket for the New York Knicks.

.@SenJohnMcCain coming injured to provide 50th vote to take up Obamacare repeal. Invokes classic Willis Reed in 1970 https://t.co/vd6lFz4G5e — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 25, 2017

Naturally, McCain was also treated to a standing ovation upon his return.