As previously reported, Republican Senator John McCain returned to Congress (following his brain cancer diagnosis) on Tuesday for the gateway Obamacare repeal decision. That is to say, Trump’s bonkers health care press conference has been followed up with the Senate’s procedural vote — a “motion to proceed” that required 50 votes to pass — which was held to determine whether (or not) to open up the GOP health care bill for debate.
Clearly, every vote mattered in this crucial step, which has seen several significant stumbling blocks on the way. And McCain cast the final senatorial “aye” vote, which prompted Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaker vote in favor of proceeding, 50-51. This signals a temporary victory for the GOP, and in response, Ted Cruz merrily tweeted an NBA analogy to Willis Reed’ 1970 inspirational basket for the New York Knicks.
Naturally, McCain was also treated to a standing ovation upon his return.
John McCain effectively stayed alive so that the GOP could vote to kill millions.
Too bad he didn’t die in surgery.
To bad their constituents won’t be alive to vote them back in.
Too..
Thanks for spending my tax dollars on your health care bud, hope some of us see a few pennies to keep up alive when this is all over.
And if/when they repeal the mandates people can learn why they were there in the first place the hard way as premiums skyrocket.
Jesus can we fucking scale back the rhetoric a tad? Not a lot, I get that’s asking too much, but just a little? There’s certainly a discussion worth having about the ACA and what’s to be done with it but stop acting like prior to 2010, millions of the dead just littered the streets until we were mercifully saved. If I’m not mistaken, last year was the first year in a long time life expectancy went down. That’s not the ACA’s fault but let’s not pretend healthcare was a dumpster fire before it came along. Enough of the “millions will perish” shit