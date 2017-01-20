Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Watch The Obamas Leave The White House For The Final Time With The Trumps At Their Side

01.20.17 14 mins ago

Inauguration Day has begun, officially, ready or not. In the above video, President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama left the White House for the very last time, and they did so with Donald and Melania Trump at their side. WIth that, they zoomed away in a motorcade on their way to Capitol Hill.

From here, Trump will be sworn into office at 12:01pm, and he’s expected to give a short address (that he wrote himself), which you can watch live right here. The crowd is primed and ready with the entire Trump family in attendance. George W. Bush made a particularly enthusiastic entrance, and former election rival Hillary Clinton will also be in the audience with Bill at her side. This is sure to be one long and eventful day, so please stick around for our continuing coverage.

Here’s a longer, 10-minute video of the lead up to the White house exit.

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONPRESIDENT OBAMA

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP