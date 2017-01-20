Inauguration Day has begun, officially, ready or not. In the above video, President Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama left the White House for the very last time, and they did so with Donald and Melania Trump at their side. WIth that, they zoomed away in a motorcade on their way to Capitol Hill.

From here, Trump will be sworn into office at 12:01pm, and he’s expected to give a short address (that he wrote himself), which you can watch live right here. The crowd is primed and ready with the entire Trump family in attendance. George W. Bush made a particularly enthusiastic entrance, and former election rival Hillary Clinton will also be in the audience with Bill at her side. This is sure to be one long and eventful day, so please stick around for our continuing coverage.

Here’s a longer, 10-minute video of the lead up to the White house exit.