An Ohio State Fair Ride Accident Kills One And Injures Multiple Other People

News Editor
07.27.17

As this CBS Pittsburgh video shows, tragedy struck on Wednesday night at the Ohio State Fair when a malfunctioning ride turned fatal. An investigation has commenced, but upon the initial stages, authorities say that one person has died while seven others were injured, three of them critically. CNN reports many additional details from the scene, including how the affected ride saw a piece snap off one cart (holding four people), which threw the riders into the air. As eyewitness Rhonda Burgess relayed, “At least two [riders] flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich has vowed that authorities will get to the bottom of this ride’s malfunction, and he issued a statement of condolence to the affected families:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and [how] people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The state’s Amusement Ride Safety Division Chief Inspector, Michael Vartorella, told CNN that the ride was inspected earlier (multiple times) on Wednesday, and the process turned up “no red flags.”

NBC Columbus adds that all rides within this particular fair are inspected weekly during the fair’s preparation phase, and spot inspections take place throughout the ongoing festivities.

(Via CBS Pittsburgh, NBC Columbus & CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSACCIDENTSOhio State Fair

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 13 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 day ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP