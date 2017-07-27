Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As this CBS Pittsburgh video shows, tragedy struck on Wednesday night at the Ohio State Fair when a malfunctioning ride turned fatal. An investigation has commenced, but upon the initial stages, authorities say that one person has died while seven others were injured, three of them critically. CNN reports many additional details from the scene, including how the affected ride saw a piece snap off one cart (holding four people), which threw the riders into the air. As eyewitness Rhonda Burgess relayed, “At least two [riders] flew through the air at least 20 feet before landing on their backs on the concrete.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich has vowed that authorities will get to the bottom of this ride’s malfunction, and he issued a statement of condolence to the affected families:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and [how] people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

The state’s Amusement Ride Safety Division Chief Inspector, Michael Vartorella, told CNN that the ride was inspected earlier (multiple times) on Wednesday, and the process turned up “no red flags.”

NBC Columbus adds that all rides within this particular fair are inspected weekly during the fair’s preparation phase, and spot inspections take place throughout the ongoing festivities.

(Via CBS Pittsburgh, NBC Columbus & CNN)