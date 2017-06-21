O.J. Simpson’s Upcoming Parole Hearing Will Determine Whether He’ll Be Out Of Prison Soon

O.J. Simpson, the former-running back and actor who avoided prison once but not twice, is up for parole and could be on the loose, so to speak, by the end of the year. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! star is currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in Nevada’s medium-security Lovelock Correctional Center after he was convicted in 2008 for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel.

But according to CNN, Simpson, whose other “incident” with law enforcement is unnecessary to bring up considering you’ve probably already watched 18 hours of O.J.: Made in America and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, will meet with the Nevada Board of Parole on July 20. They’ll “decide whether he will be released from prison, according to parole board spokesman David Smith. If paroled, he could be released as early as October.”

The parole board will weigh several factors in deciding whether to release Simpson. According to Nevada defense attorney Dan Hill, Simpson fits the profile of an inmate who would receive parole at the first opportunity.

“Simpson’s age, the fact that he was given parole on the first sentencing batch, weigh in his favor,” Hill said. “So does the fact that he was by all accounts a model prisoner, as does any acceptance of responsibility for his actions.” (Via)

“There’s no reason why not,” Simpson’s sister, Shirley Baker, said when asked about his chances of being released from prison early. “He’s there, he’s doing his time, he abided by the rules. And I just hope and pray that they will give him parole.” Nicole Brown’s family might have other ideas…

(Via CNN)

