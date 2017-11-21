Getty Image

Oliver Stone already made some waves in the early moments of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, defending the disgraced movie mogul. Stone quickly walked this back after a negative reaction, but it did seem like he was putting some spotlight on his own life inadvertently.

And while there’s no direct connection to Weinstein, Stone is now facing accusations of sexual harassment from actress and former Screen Actors Guild president Melissa Gilbert. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s satellite radio show, Gilbert hinted at her own past with sexual harassment and seemed to leery of naming any names at first according to Deadline: