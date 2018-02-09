Neither President Trump nor North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are on hand for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, but they were there in spirit. Or at least, two rather convincing impersonators showed up to give the opening ceremony crowd a thrill on Friday shortly after Team U.S.A. appeared in the Parade of Nations. The resemblance is downright uncanny, yes?
All over social media, images of these jokers began popping up, including this photo from the Josh Rogin and video from Chelsea James, both hailing from the Washington Post.
Look who’s here. (Not really.) pic.twitter.com/iABW5JTiJG
— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 9, 2018
According to Yahoo Sports, however, the excitement didn’t last long because the ensuing ruckus caused the impersonators to be promptly escorted out of the festivities. However, the duo didn’t leave without “the attention they so clearly sought out.” NPR’s Melissa Block saw it all happen.
USA Today social editor Alex Ptachick posted some photos of the pair being escorted out of the stadium, and one Twitter user reported that the Kim Jong-un lookalike inquired, “Is my sister getting the same treatment?” Well, at least some folks are having fun, somewhere across the globe. Let the games begin…
(Via Yahoo Sports & Washington Post)
