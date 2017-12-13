Despite an official statement from the White House claiming Omarosa Manigault Newman would resign on January 20th, subsequent reports by multiple outlets have suggested the former The Apprentice star was fired. CNN’s White House correspondent, April Ryan, tweeted throughout the day on Wednesday, saying her former friend was actually the cause of “a lot of drama at the White House” on Tuesday. In subsequent tweets, Ryan said Chief of Staff John Kelly “did the firing” and Omarosa was “escorted out of [the] building and off campus.” The New York Times‘ Yamiche Alcindor tweeted similar claims.
Even so, Ryan later tweeted that “the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter.” And when another reporter contacted the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison directly and “asked if she was fired or resigned,” Omarosa apparently offered to call him back and “hung up.” Ryan later appeared on CNN to discuss the story, telling Wolf Blitzer that Omarosa reportedly tried to get into the White House residence to confront Trump after Kelly fired her:
“She asked Gen. Kelly, ‘Well does the president know?’ And Gen. Kelly said ‘Yes, the president has signed off.’ She said, ‘I wanted to call the president.’ And Gen. Kelly said, ‘This is not going to the principal’s office. It’s done.’ So once that piece stopped, a little later on, she tried to go see the president. She tried to go into the residence. And, mind you, Gen. Kelly had cut off her walk-in access to the Oval Office and things of that nature. Security alerted Gen. Kelly, he came back down, and told Secret Service to take her out of there. She was escorted off the property.”
I think the major takeaway from this piece is that a despised reality TV star has greater morals than the orange blob currently occupying the oval office. (Yes, I know he is also technically a despised reality TV star)
I’d contend that the major takeaway from all this is “What the #@$% are despised reality TV stars doing running our #@$%ing country?”
Nope, nope and nope. Noone gets to paint Omarosa as a sympathetic figure who struggled with moral issues. I don’t buy it.
Agreed. Her soul was long gone awhile ago
No, just no. Omarosa does not get to rehabilitate her image. She knew who Trump was from the very beginning. She’s a worthless piece of human garbage.
Your 15 minutes of fame are almost up! SUCK SATAN’S COCK
I laughed.
Well, I’d say this plays into John Kelly being a closet racist, but it’s Omarosa.