Despite an official statement from the White House claiming Omarosa Manigault Newman would resign on January 20th, subsequent reports by multiple outlets have suggested the former The Apprentice star was fired. CNN’s White House correspondent, April Ryan, tweeted throughout the day on Wednesday, saying her former friend was actually the cause of “a lot of drama at the White House” on Tuesday. In subsequent tweets, Ryan said Chief of Staff John Kelly “did the firing” and Omarosa was “escorted out of [the] building and off campus.” The New York Times‘ Yamiche Alcindor‏ tweeted similar claims.

Even so, Ryan later tweeted that “the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter.” And when another reporter contacted the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison directly and “asked if she was fired or resigned,” Omarosa apparently offered to call him back and “hung up.” Ryan later appeared on CNN to discuss the story, telling Wolf Blitzer that Omarosa reportedly tried to get into the White House residence to confront Trump after Kelly fired her: