Getty Image

Competition-based reality shows have always been stuffed with contestants that live and die by the “I didn’t come here to make friends” manta, but for one reality show also-ran in the Trump White House, she might want to find a few more friends in D.C. Of course, the one she is in Washington might be more than enough.

A new report from The Daily Beast has revealed that (surprise!) Omarosa Manigault is the “most despised” person in the White House. The Apprentice villain turned director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration has apparently been rubbing her colleagues the wrong way with her demeanour and coziness with her one-time NBC reality TV castmate. According to The Daily Beast‘s sources, her colleagues “regularly complain about Manigault’s behavior and work ethic” with her tendency to derail meetings with irrelevant interjections also causing significant frustration.

“She doesn’t have any friends in high places—except the one place [where] it matters,” explained a GOP official familiar with the current internal dynamics of the White House.

Multiple sources recall Manigault walking into White House meetings to dispense gossip or talk about off-topic subject matter. She’s apparently become notorious for strolling into the Oval Office and “distracting and infuriating Trump with pieces of negative news coverage, celebrity gossip, and stories of palace intrigue.” The people around her may dislike the way she conducts herself, but she has managed to outlast the likes of Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus in Trump’s team. The Daily Beast reports that the president continues to reach out to Manigault for counsel on a number of issues. Those that interact with her at the White House haven’t found what she brings to the table particularly useful.

“She would come and bring up random, off-topic stuff,” said one source. “She would raise issues and never have a solution.”

As long as she and Trump are in good standing, Omarosa (and her ability to aggravate) will not be going anywhere. Solutions or no.

(Via The Daily Beast)