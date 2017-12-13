Getty Image

Omarosa Manigault Newman, more commonly known as “Omarosa” from her days as a popular “villain” on Donald Trump’s reality television series The Apprentice, will resign her position in President Trump’s White House next month. According to the Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the news of the resignation, saying Omarosa’s last official day with the administration would be January 20th. The former star of The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice has been one of Trump’s most vocal (and public) African-American supporters — as well as one of its most controversial.

Less than an hour before the AP’s story broke, April Ryan, CNN’s White House correspondent and a former friend of Omarosa’s posted a vague tweet about a late Tuesday night drama at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election,” she wrote, adding: “#fired. Stay tuned.” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman quote tweeted Ryan, saying, “Sounds like this is about someone who’s first initial rhymes with No.”

At this year’s National Association of Black Journalists conference, Omarosa was added to a panel focusing on police brutality at the last minute. The move angered many of the attendees, causing some to stand up and literally turn their backs to her during the panel. Meanwhile, reports emerged in September that suggested Trump’s director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison wasn’t the administration’s most popular member. At one point, the then-bride-to-be was banned from the West Wing after she and her “39-person bridal party” surprised the staff with a bridal photo shoot without prior approval.