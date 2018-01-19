Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped Conversations Inside The White House

#Donald Trump
01.19.18 4 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

The Trump administration may have another yet another thing to worry about in regards to the Russia investigation. According to the NY Daily News, former Apprentice star and questionable White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have taped confidential conversations during her stint in the West Wing, and this prompts worries that she may be next to get wrapped up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Although Manigault-Newman was technically fired in December amid reports of behind-the-scenes drama, her last day is actually Saturday, January 20.

What’s worse, Manigault-Newman is said to be lawyering up, and has reportedly already conducted exploratory meetings with Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former counsel for Bill Cosby, just to start.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” a source disclosed. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

Even if Manigault-Newman doesn’t get pulled into the Mueller probe, Trump may still have reason to worry. Following her firing, she appeared on Good Morning America hinting that she had a story to tell (earning her a hilarious “Bye, Felicia” from Robin Roberts), which may come in the form of another salacious tell-all, akin to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury.

Either way, it’s unlikely the world has heard the last of Omarosa.

(Via NY Daily News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpOMAROSARobert Mueller

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 7 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP