Getty Image

The Trump administration may have another yet another thing to worry about in regards to the Russia investigation. According to the NY Daily News, former Apprentice star and questionable White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have taped confidential conversations during her stint in the West Wing, and this prompts worries that she may be next to get wrapped up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. Although Manigault-Newman was technically fired in December amid reports of behind-the-scenes drama, her last day is actually Saturday, January 20.

What’s worse, Manigault-Newman is said to be lawyering up, and has reportedly already conducted exploratory meetings with Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former counsel for Bill Cosby, just to start.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” a source disclosed. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

Even if Manigault-Newman doesn’t get pulled into the Mueller probe, Trump may still have reason to worry. Following her firing, she appeared on Good Morning America hinting that she had a story to tell (earning her a hilarious “Bye, Felicia” from Robin Roberts), which may come in the form of another salacious tell-all, akin to Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury.

Either way, it’s unlikely the world has heard the last of Omarosa.

(Via NY Daily News)