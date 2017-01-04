Getty Image

Omarosa Manigault, the former reality star who made a name for herself on Donald Trump’s The Apprentice, will be joining the president-elect’s White House team with a reported focus on “public engagement.” Her new gig may come as a surprise, since she previously said that Trump opponents will “bow down” after he won the election. That’s not the most welcoming example of public engagement.

Since gracing America’s television screens, Omarosa parlayed her fame into several other reality show stints but now fully moves into politics. Yet she does have some experience. She worked in Al Gore’s office during Bill Clinton’s administration and has been a vocal surrogate for Trump all along.

Trump seemed to appreciate her loyalty and named her director of African-American outreach for his campaign team. And her dedication to Trump got real in August when she told PBS Frontline that enemies of Trump will rue the day they crossed him: “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.” She never backed down from these words and claimed that she received death threats as a result.

But she carried on, earning a spot on the transition team’s executive committee, which then led to her new public engagement role. The Trump transition team has not fully disclosed the specifics of her new role, but Omarosa told Fox News during its New Year’s Eve coverage that her role would be “huge.” Looks like she’s still modeling herself after The Donald.

