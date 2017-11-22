Getty Image

Less than 24 hours after the Washington Post published bombshell sexual assault allegations by eight women against Charlie Rose, both PBS and CBS fired the veteran newsman. Three employees of the latter network have since made more allegations against Rose after his CBS This Morning co-hosts vowed to cover the story head on, and with Rose now gone, executives are mulling over who could fill his shoes alongside Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King. And according to Page Six, they’d love for Oprah Winfrey to do it.

Well, what network wouldn’t want Oprah to deliver a ratings bonanza? A rotating cast of other CBS News folks will pinch hit until Rose is permanently replaced. Yet the network hopes that King and Winfrey’s best-friend status can prod the former queen of daytime talk to help out in some capacity:

“They are begging Oprah to fill in,” said a TV insider. “Not full time . . . But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in ’til Christmas. Anything.” Reports have said a rotating cast of CBS News talent will step in. But the network’s not exactly known for its deep bench of stars compared to rivals NBC and ABC. Suggested Rose replacements on Twitter have so far included Tony Dokoupil and Bianna Golodryga. Little-known Jeff Glor was just tapped to take over CBS Evening News.

Given that King brought Oprah’s name up — “Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK.” — the morning after the Rose allegations dropped, the matter is certainly on Winfrey’s radar. While she’s probably not eager to give up the entire month of December on short notice, there’s a chance she might be interested in contributing to the discussion surrounding Rose’s departure … perhaps for a day or two? Weirder things have happened on TV.

After all, sexual harassment and sexual assault by men in power has long-since reached epidemic proportions, and Oprah’s voice could help those who are struggling to comprehend the continuing tidal wave of revelations.

(Via Page Six & The Hill)