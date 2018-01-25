Getty Image

Now that we’re living in an age where former reality TV star and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York actor Donald Trump can be president, anybody can be president. The Rock can be president! Roseanne can be president! Sure, why not! So when Oprah Winfrey gave an impassioned speech while accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, everyone just assumed it was her way of soft-announcing her candidacy — or at the very least, testing the waters. Her longtime partner Stedman Graham later added fuel to those rumors by claiming she would “absolutely” run for president.

But would Oprah even want to be president?

One could argue that Oprah is already living her best life, and being president is not an easy job, as some find out the hard way. In fact, three weeks before the Golden Globes, Oprah sat down with In Style magazine and preemptively addressed the “Oprah 2020” rumors.

[Laughs] I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.” I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.

In other words, stop trying to make “Oprah 2020” happen. It’s never going to happen. Might as well go back to putting your money on The Rock.

(Via In Style)