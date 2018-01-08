Oprah’s Longtime Partner, Stedman Graham, Claims ‘She Would Absolutely’ Run For President In 2020

#Golden Globes 2018 #Politics #Donald Trump #Golden Globes
News & Culture Writer
01.08.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

Following her stirring Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Oprah Winfrey reignited speculation she was considering a run for the White House in 2020. Of course, the famous television host, actress, and producer didn’t explicitly say she would be running for president at any point during the speech, but her sermon-like appraisal of the #MeToo movement certainly stirred the idea online. So did comments made by her longtime partner Stedman Graham, who spoke with the Los Angeles Times later that evening.

“It’s up to the people,” he told the paper when asked about Winfrey’s political ambitions (or lack thereof) following her acceptance speech. Even so, he continued, “She would absolutely do it” if the circumstances for such a career change proved possible. Oprah herself didn’t comment on the subject to the Times or any other outlet, yet the topic was definitely on everyone’s minds, thanks to master of ceremonies Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. Referencing his infamous 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner address targeting Donald Trump, the Late Night host chided Winfrey for her potential run:

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I would just like to say, ‘Oprah you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!'”

She’s running, right?

(Via Los Angeles Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes 2018#Politics#Donald Trump#Golden Globes
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN GLOBESGolden Globes 2018oprahOPRAH WINFREYPolitics

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP