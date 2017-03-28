Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

Bill O’Reilly Sparks Outrage By Mocking Rep. Maxine Waters And Calling Her Hair A ‘James Brown Wig’

News Editor
03.28.17 8 Comments

On Tuesday, Bill O’Reilly picked up the morning shift as a guest for Fox & Friends, where he was unable to go off on his own tangents with on-air counseling sessions for President Trump. Instead, O’Reilly was asked to remark upon the latest speech by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a vocal Trump critic who stood on the House floor and called Trump supporters unpatriotic. While the footage of Water’s impassioned speech played, O’Reilly can be seen in a split-screen, where he forms bizarre mocking faces along with her words. Once the show’s hosts — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade — asked O’Reilly to speak on the matter, he simply responded, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

Naturally, this ad hominem attack did not go over well, and although male laughter can be heard in the back ground in response to the “joke,” Earhardt took issue with O’Reilly’s response. And of course, he made things worse:

Earhardt: “I’ve got to defend her on that. I have to defend her on that. You can’t go after a woman’s looks. I think she’s very attractive.”

O’Reilly: “I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive.”

Earhardt: “Her hair is pretty.”

O’Reilly: “I love James Brown, but it’s the same hair, James Brown — alright, the ‘Godfather of Soul’ — had.”

