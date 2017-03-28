African-American woman in Congress speaks up against the president, Bill O’Reilly says he won’t listen because of her hair. pic.twitter.com/GVOkZNBNX9 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 28, 2017

On Tuesday, Bill O’Reilly picked up the morning shift as a guest for Fox & Friends, where he was unable to go off on his own tangents with on-air counseling sessions for President Trump. Instead, O’Reilly was asked to remark upon the latest speech by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a vocal Trump critic who stood on the House floor and called Trump supporters unpatriotic. While the footage of Water’s impassioned speech played, O’Reilly can be seen in a split-screen, where he forms bizarre mocking faces along with her words. Once the show’s hosts — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade — asked O’Reilly to speak on the matter, he simply responded, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

Naturally, this ad hominem attack did not go over well, and although male laughter can be heard in the back ground in response to the “joke,” Earhardt took issue with O’Reilly’s response. And of course, he made things worse: