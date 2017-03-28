African-American woman in Congress speaks up against the president, Bill O’Reilly says he won’t listen because of her hair. pic.twitter.com/GVOkZNBNX9
On Tuesday, Bill O’Reilly picked up the morning shift as a guest for Fox & Friends, where he was unable to go off on his own tangents with on-air counseling sessions for President Trump. Instead, O’Reilly was asked to remark upon the latest speech by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), a vocal Trump critic who stood on the House floor and called Trump supporters unpatriotic. While the footage of Water’s impassioned speech played, O’Reilly can be seen in a split-screen, where he forms bizarre mocking faces along with her words. Once the show’s hosts — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade — asked O’Reilly to speak on the matter, he simply responded, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.”
Naturally, this ad hominem attack did not go over well, and although male laughter can be heard in the back ground in response to the “joke,” Earhardt took issue with O’Reilly’s response. And of course, he made things worse:
Earhardt: “I’ve got to defend her on that. I have to defend her on that. You can’t go after a woman’s looks. I think she’s very attractive.”
O’Reilly: “I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive.”
Earhardt: “Her hair is pretty.”
O’Reilly: “I love James Brown, but it’s the same hair, James Brown — alright, the ‘Godfather of Soul’ — had.”
So. Bill’s a dick. Next…
Yet……….making fun of the President’s skin tone and hair is ok. Political correctness only applies to a certain people I see. This is getting pretty damn ludicrous.
People need to lighten the F up. It is no doubt a cheap and petty tactic to make a joke at someone’s personal appearance when you disagree or dislike that person, but them’s the facts of being in a spotlight in a job that incurs ridicule from opponents. This is not a racial joke, it’s borderline sexist, but at it’s core is a personal joke. This ‘outrage’ is non-existent in 99.9% of all other political arguments/discussions that have the same or worse jokes made.
Boy do conservatives fucking suck at being funny. And Bill O’Reilly is a piece of shit. That just felt good to type.
Y’all just can’t help yourselves, can you? Oh so many questions:
What is the minimum amount of time before you can start bashing the way Kellyanne Conway looks again?
Is Rosie O’Donnell fair game again?
Does Bill actually think James Brown wore wigs?
Remember, it’s only sexist bigotry if a Republican says it.
Given, I don’t watch Fox News but I thought Bill O’Reilly realized he was backing the wrong horse and went into hiding until Trump was out of office. I hadn’t seen clips of him doing idiotic things online for awhile.