A Cop Who Helped Saved Lives At The Orlando Massacre Returns To The Pulse Nightclub For The 1st Time

06.12.17 1 hour ago

Monday marks the first anniversary of Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Massacre. The attack — widely considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — saw Omar Mateen terrorize the club with an assault-style rifle, killing 49 people and injuring at least 50 more. Many heroes emerged on that terrible night and in its aftermath. One of them, Officer Omar Delgado made an emotional return (with Dear World, which interviewed several subjects, some of whom we will feature below) to the scene in the above video.

Delgado serves with the Eatonville Police Department, an Orlando suburb. He described what he witnessed — while he saved the life of Angel Colon and wished he could do more — within the bloody chaos. He’s experienced nightmares and PTSD following the mass shooting and feels haunted by the sound of victims’ phones that kept ringing as the rampage continued. He never wanted to return to the club, but he was inspired by a Boston marathon survivor who lost both legs and was able to cross the finish line, years later.

While meeting this goal of revisiting what Delgado calls “a dark place” for him, he was brought to tears and felt “at the tipping point of just falling to my knees.” In his interview at the Dear World site, Delgago detailed what it was like to try and revisit the scene a month after the tragedy. His department did everything they could to help, even hooking him up with a simulation program similar to what veterans use after war-zone experiences, but one year later, he’s still struggling to reclaim his old self.

