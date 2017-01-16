JUST IN: Noor Salman, wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, arrested this morning in California, FBI says https://t.co/PHIWV7VyO0 pic.twitter.com/fa2wFuuAlm — CNN (@CNN) January 16, 2017

On Monday morning, the FBI arrested Noor Salman, wife of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooter, near her home in San Francisco. This development follows months of interviews between Salman and authorities regarding how much she knew about her husband’s plans. Shortly after the massacre, FBI Director James Comey revealed that the agency was aware of Mateen and had even interviewed him twice, and they assessed him as radicalized but while harboring confused motives.

Salman’s story has morphed since the shooting, and she recently spoke with the New York Times to deny knowing anything of substance about Mateen’s plans: “I was unaware of everything. I don’t condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened.” At other times, Salman claimed that she tried to stop the attack. She also admitted being in the car while he shopped for ammunition prior to the massacre, and she hinted that Mateen was emotionally and physically abusive to her.

Details surrounding Salman’s arrest aren’t plentiful at this time, nor has the FBI revealed the charges against her. However, she is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Tuesday. CNN adds that investigators have been exploring how to pursue charges against her for months. Mateen’s attack killed 49 people (and at least 50 more) during what is widely considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

