The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently on the scene at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters after gunfire rang out on Monday morning. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, according to CNN and the Associated Press. Details remain scarce at this time, but local CBS affiliate WKMG describes the number of victims as “several” with a law enforcement investigation ongoing in an industrial complex.

Currently, police believe that the shooting was a workplace dispute with no connection to terrorism. The OCSD is calling the situation “stabilized” with no active shooter (reports indicate that the gunman may have killed himself) while keeping people updated via Twitter.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

PIO headed to scene on North Forsyth Rd. MEDIA STAGING:2530 N Forsyth. All info at scene — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

A media briefing will likely occur soon, via another OCSD Twitter post.

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

In exactly one week, Orlando will see the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — in which Omar Mateen killed 49 people after opening fire on club goers with an assault rifle. Pulse briefly closed again over this past weekend during a bomb scare, although firefighters soon gave the all-clear signal.

Reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman of ABC affiliate WFTV tweeted photos of the police presence.

Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

