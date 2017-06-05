Multiple Fatalities Have Been Reported In A Shooting At An Orlando Business

06.05.17

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is currently on the scene at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters after gunfire rang out on Monday morning. Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, according to CNN and the Associated Press. Details remain scarce at this time, but local CBS affiliate WKMG describes the number of victims as “several” with a law enforcement investigation ongoing in an industrial complex.

Currently, police believe that the shooting was a workplace dispute with no connection to terrorism. The OCSD is calling the situation “stabilized” with no active shooter (reports indicate that the gunman may have killed himself) while keeping people updated via Twitter.

A media briefing will likely occur soon, via another OCSD Twitter post.

In exactly one week, Orlando will see the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub Massacre — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — in which Omar Mateen killed 49 people after opening fire on club goers with an assault rifle. Pulse briefly closed again over this past weekend during a bomb scare, although firefighters soon gave the all-clear signal.

Reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman of ABC affiliate WFTV tweeted photos of the police presence.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

(Via CNN & AP)

