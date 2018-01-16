Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was quite tense. Between Sen. Pat Leahy’s (D-Vermont) back-and-forth with Donald Trump’s second appointee to the post over Norway and Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Illinois) heated exchange with her over the president’s “sh*thole” comment, the hearing provided plenty of fodder for analysts and Twitter trolls. Then it was Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-Utah) turn, the outgoing ranking Senate Republican whose impending absence may result in Mitt Romney’s return to politics. And to get things started, he seemingly removed an invisible pair of glasses.

In a viral video tweeted by The Wrap’s Jon Levine, Hatch reaches up to his eyes in the manner of a person wanting to remove their glasses and finds they’re already off. “Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he’s not wearing,” noted Levine. Sure anough, as the video from C-SPAN above clearly shows, Hatch goes to remove his glasses — only to suddenly realize that he has already taken them off at some previous point. As CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out, he (and likely many others) have “been there” and “done this.” Even so, that didn’t stop the rest of Twitter from roasting the senator for his brief act of misrememberance.