Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was quite tense. Between Sen. Pat Leahy’s (D-Vermont) back-and-forth with Donald Trump’s second appointee to the post over Norway and Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Illinois) heated exchange with her over the president’s “sh*thole” comment, the hearing provided plenty of fodder for analysts and Twitter trolls. Then it was Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-Utah) turn, the outgoing ranking Senate Republican whose impending absence may result in Mitt Romney’s return to politics. And to get things started, he seemingly removed an invisible pair of glasses.
In a viral video tweeted by The Wrap’s Jon Levine, Hatch reaches up to his eyes in the manner of a person wanting to remove their glasses and finds they’re already off. “Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he’s not wearing,” noted Levine. Sure anough, as the video from C-SPAN above clearly shows, Hatch goes to remove his glasses — only to suddenly realize that he has already taken them off at some previous point. As CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out, he (and likely many others) have “been there” and “done this.” Even so, that didn’t stop the rest of Twitter from roasting the senator for his brief act of misrememberance.
I can handle it.
There’s an “Eyes Wide Shut” joke here somewhere, but I’m not clever enough to think of it.
Over/under 6mths from retirement it comes out he’s got dementia?
Eh. Anyone who has worn glasses in their life have phantom adjusted a pair that wasn’t there.
All you poor ass normies don’t have invisible glasses yet? ::polishes his invisible monocle::
The level of commitment is amazing. He must have been like, “Shit you’re not wearing glasses, just go with it.”
Even Macho Man is guilty of this. [www.youtube.com]
I don’t wear glasses but I wear hats, sometimes I go up to adjust a hat that isn’t currently on my head. It happens.
Have you ever (possibly drunkenly) tried to take out your contact lenses in the morning without remembering you actually did remember to take them out the night before? Because yeah. That’s a way worse thing to be caught doing. And also way worse for your eyes.