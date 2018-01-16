Senator Orrin Hatch Removes A Pair Of Invisible Glasses, And Nobody Can Handle It

#Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Twitter
News & Culture Writer
01.16.18 9 Comments

Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was quite tense. Between Sen. Pat Leahy’s (D-Vermont) back-and-forth with Donald Trump’s second appointee to the post over Norway and Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-Illinois) heated exchange with her over the president’s “sh*thole” comment, the hearing provided plenty of fodder for analysts and Twitter trolls. Then it was Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-Utah) turn, the outgoing ranking Senate Republican whose impending absence may result in Mitt Romney’s return to politics. And to get things started, he seemingly removed an invisible pair of glasses.

In a viral video tweeted by The Wrap’s Jon Levine, Hatch reaches up to his eyes in the manner of a person wanting to remove their glasses and finds they’re already off. “Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he’s not wearing,” noted Levine. Sure anough, as the video from C-SPAN above clearly shows, Hatch goes to remove his glasses — only to suddenly realize that he has already taken them off at some previous point. As CNN’s Brian Stelter pointed out, he (and likely many others) have “been there” and “done this.” Even so, that didn’t stop the rest of Twitter from roasting the senator for his brief act of misrememberance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionsOrrin HatchPoliticsSENATETwittertwitter reactions

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 16 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 5 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 7 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP