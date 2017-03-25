American Action Network

Reports of Obamacare’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Republicans seemed dead set to repeal President Obama’s healthcare act, but their efforts came up short as lawmakers pulled legislation that would grant their wish at the last second over a lack of support. It was a tough blow for some, including the American Action Network PAC, which prematurely bought and ran ads congratulating Republican lawmakers for repealing Obamacare.

As Deadspin points out, many of these ads ran in Republican-heavy TV markets, adding more insult to injury. The one ad for Virginia Congresswoman Barbara Comstock on the back for “repealing” the Affordable Care Act, it ran during a Washington Wizards-Brooklyn Nets game on Friday. That means it was probably seen by a whole heap of people. Deadspin has a collection of other ads (which you can see here) including some for Congressmen David Valadao and David Young, all showing the PAC may have jumped the gun.

In an additional odd twist to this story, The A.V. Club notes some of the ads, including the one aimed at Comstock, was shortsighted. The Congresswoman had publicly pulled her support for “Trumpcare” along with many of her other colleagues. Not the best moment to pop your champagne, especially when the Speaker of the House is looking foolish and being dragged by Papa Roach on Twitter.

(Via Deadspin & The A.V. Club)