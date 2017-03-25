Judge Gorsuch's Confirmation Hearing Gets Heated

This PAC Got Ahead Of Itself By Running Ads Thanking Republicans For Repealing Obamacare After Trumpcare Was Shelved

03.25.17 21 mins ago

American Action Network

Reports of Obamacare’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Republicans seemed dead set to repeal President Obama’s healthcare act, but their efforts came up short as lawmakers pulled legislation that would grant their wish at the last second over a lack of support. It was a tough blow for some, including the American Action Network PAC, which prematurely bought and ran ads congratulating Republican lawmakers for repealing Obamacare.

As Deadspin points out, many of these ads ran in Republican-heavy TV markets, adding more insult to injury. The one ad for Virginia Congresswoman Barbara Comstock on the back for “repealing” the Affordable Care Act, it ran during a Washington Wizards-Brooklyn Nets game on Friday. That means it was probably seen by a whole heap of people. Deadspin has a collection of other ads (which you can see here) including some for Congressmen David Valadao and David Young, all showing the PAC may have jumped the gun.

In an additional odd twist to this story, The A.V. Club notes some of the ads, including the one aimed at Comstock, was shortsighted. The Congresswoman had publicly pulled her support for “Trumpcare” along with many of her other colleagues. Not the best moment to pop your champagne, especially when the Speaker of the House is looking foolish and being dragged by Papa Roach on Twitter.

(Via Deadspin & The A.V. Club)

Around The Web

TAGSHEALTH INSURANCEhealthcareobamacaretrumpcare
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 months ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 months ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 months ago
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.01.17 3 months ago 8 Comments
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.01.17 3 months ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 months ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 months ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 months ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 months ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP