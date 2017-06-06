JUST IN: Officer attacked by man with hammer; officer shot and injured assailant, Paris police say https://t.co/GSKO4E2aXL pic.twitter.com/bWLl2froBv — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2017

Paris police have cordoned off the area around the Notre-Dame cathedral following reports of gunshots in the area. According to Reuters, local television station BFM TV indicated an officer had shot a man who tried to attack him. BBC News followed up this report with additional information, including the revelation that the attacker was wielding a hammer when he tried to assail the officer who shot him. The official Twitter account for the city’s police department confirmed that an incident had occurred outside the Notre-Dame cathedral, but didn’t offer any details. The tweet did, however, advise everyone to “avoid the area.”

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

Early reports indicated that both the officer and his attacker were alive. En lieu of any more concrete details from the scene, however, Parisians, tourists and journalists in the area began tweeting information from the scene throughout the ordeal. Some were even temporarily “trapped” inside the cathedral itself.

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017