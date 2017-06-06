Paris Police Have Cordoned Off The Notre-Dame Cathedral Following Reports Of A Shooting

Paris police have cordoned off the area around the Notre-Dame cathedral following reports of gunshots in the area. According to Reuters, local television station BFM TV indicated an officer had shot a man who tried to attack him. BBC News followed up this report with additional information, including the revelation that the attacker was wielding a hammer when he tried to assail the officer who shot him. The official Twitter account for the city’s police department confirmed that an incident had occurred outside the Notre-Dame cathedral, but didn’t offer any details. The tweet did, however, advise everyone to “avoid the area.”

Early reports indicated that both the officer and his attacker were alive. En lieu of any more concrete details from the scene, however, Parisians, tourists and journalists in the area began tweeting information from the scene throughout the ordeal. Some were even temporarily “trapped” inside the cathedral itself.

