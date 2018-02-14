MORE: Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Coral Springs Police Department among police units responding to reports of high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, @CBSMiami reports https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/BMFvX3PHa7
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018
On Wednesday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to what they dubbed an “active shooter” situation at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There were early reports of victims, though an exact tally was not initially known. Authorities on the scene subsequently advised others to avoid the scene while footage of students, faculty, and staff evacuating the building aired on CBS News, WSVN, CNN, and multiple local and national outlets. In the most recent tweet, the Broward Sheriff’s Office noted that the unknown shooter was “still at large.”
According to WSVN, a Fox affiliate in Miami, live shots from the scene showed one apparent victim “being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance,” though he was conscious and “on his phone.” At least four other people were seen being treated by emergency personnel who were present at the site. Even so, an exact number of the wounded has not yet been released as the scene at Stoneman Douglas High School remains an active one. Numbers as varied as three and 20 have been reported by CNN and other outlets covering the story.
CNN also reports that, per footage from WSVN and other local outlets in Parkland, “students [can be seen] streaming away from the school… while others [are walking] quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.” What’s more, “Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.”
Thoughts and prayers, now is not the time to discuss, etc.
You’re right.
“Shot thru the heart, and you’re to blame! Darlin’, you give lovvve a bad name.”
I realize the highlight of your day must be getting a rise out of a stranger on the internet, and I regret that I’m the one that bit. I hope you can find peace and stop being a piece of shit, and I hope that makes your life more fulfilling.
I live 5 minutes from here…I guess we’re still not ‘allowed’ to talk about the Las Vegas shooting yet, or the TX church massacre yet. This is insanity.
Stop complaining and do something! Instead of bitching, you could be helping these families by sending them thoughts and prayers! What the fuck are they supposed to do without the thoughts and prayers!
I find both of the above commenters repugnant, and that’s really saying something. How about an actual thought or an actual prayer for the actual human beings living this nightmare right now. Then how about actually fixing this nonsense?
Yeah, because an actual thought or an actual prayer will definitely, absolutely help.
But thoughts and prayers. Thoughts. And. Prayers.
And which god should I send those prayers to? Because I’m not sure which one(s) are worshiped by the affected parties.
@Al They all get routed to File 13 so pick whichever address has the cheapest postage
Theyre so fucking polite to the little cunt when theyre putting him in the goddamn cruiser. Remind me why the fuck cops have this reputation for being trigger happy racis…never mind.
Having a bunch of news cameras around tends to have that effect on the police.
Yes, lets take the time to give thoughts and prayers…until the next time it happens, to which we will continue to give thoughts and prayers.
You can call me a piece of shit all you want, but to everyone outside of America, its evident that your country has its head clearly buried in the sand. I am truly sorry that yet ANOTHER needless and preventable shooting has taken place, but Jesus, literally how many times does this have to happen before something is actually done about it? Oh, sorry, that’s right. If guns were banned, he still would have used a knife to kill 7+ fucking kids and injured 50 more. Ok then.
How do you know it was preventable? How do you know what can be done about it?
I’m all for discussion (snide comments aren’t discussion, it’s just the sign of an asshole) and I don’t subscribe to the idea that any time is “too soon”, but maybe wait for some details before getting up on your soapbox and declaring you have the answer? Unless your answer is “ban all guns”. Because even if that’s a good idea, the logistics of comendeering 300+ guns is insane
It’s not the guns. Plenty of countries have civilians who have plenty of guns (not automatic ones, mind you). It’s the fear, the gun CULTURE and the prison mentality.
@Al Actually there’s pretty compelling evidence it is, in fact, mostly the guns.
[ytimes.com]
Dammit.
[www.nytimes.com]
@Staubachlvr Australia managed that feat just fine. Given the choice between a hundred bucks for voluntarily handling over a suddenly illegal firearm, or automatic jail time for carrying said illegal weapon, I think most would be fine with the former.
@Cran Australia got back about 650,000 guns, 1/5th of what was in circulation. Prorate that to the U.S, and that’s about 40 million. A good start, sure. But you’re only confiscating them from law abiding citizens, and that still leaves over 200 million+. And that doesn’t even factor in culture. Plus we already have strict gun laws on the books regarding using a gun during a felony etc. I’m not saying it’s a good or bad idea, just pointing out the logitisics.
The left are the ones saying deporting, what, 12 million illegals is damn near impossible, but you think getting 300 million guns in America would be simple? All I’m saying is, it will not be, if that’s the solution one has in mind, as that is what it seems KevCons solution is
@Staubachlvr fair enough. As you said, 1/5 is a good start. And if nothing else, I’d love to see the faces of all these “law abiding gun owners” melt when they risk a felony over possession of a fire arm.
A sane, competently-trained adult should be able to manage the responsibility of gun ownership. My parents have guns. They keep them secured when not in use, and only use in allowed areas. They DON’T feel compelled to keep one in their vehicle, on their person while out in public, or under their pillow. They don’t have guns because they are afraid, they have them because there are bears and cougars on their property. And shooting guns at the range is fun. And if they wanted to use them to hunt game, they’d be allowed to do that.
@staubachlvr
“How do you know it was preventable? How do you know what can be done about it?“
Let’s see:
-Deranged 19 year old
-Was expelled due to behavior issues
-Described by those who knew him as “troubled “ and having anger management issues
-Talked about guns a lot
-Made frequent “jokes” about shooting people
-Widely known that he owned several firearms
-Teachers had been warned to not allow him on campus, especially if he had a backpack.
Gee if only there were some red flags, but alas there were none. Totally not preventable.
So maybe it’s a question of restriction – you can have all the guns you want, but you can only use them in designated areas or securely transport them to and from those areas, and keep them secured while not in use. If you get caught with them in any other fashion, big fine for you and you lose that gun. So, just don’t be walking around with the fucking thing, is what I’m saying.