Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Maine Gov. Paul LePage Tells John Lewis To ‘Look At History’ And Thank Republican Presidents For Civil Rights Progress

Author Profile Picture
News Editor
01.17.17

Getty Image

Maine Governor Paul LePage, who made headlines last year for referring to people of color as “the enemy,” is back with a new jaw-dropping installment. LePage takes issue with civil rights icon John Lewis’ criticism of Trump as not a “legitimate president.” LePage doesn’t fault Trump for trashing a legend as “all talk” (seemingly without realizing that Lewis was beaten by police during 1965’s Bloody Sunday in Selma), yet LePage thinks Lewis should sit down and crack a history book.

LePage also believes that Lewis owes Republican presidents a “simple thank you” as well. NBC News relays the admonishment, which LePage made to Maine’s WVOM radio:

“How about John Lewis last week — criticizing the president. You know, I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought the Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”

Yes, this sorta reads like satire, and LePage somehow managed to outdo actor Rob Schneider’s silly attempt to explain history to Lewis on MLK Day. The star of Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo fame set Twitter aflame by tweeting at Lewis, “Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.” No one knows whether Schneider is aware that Lewis marched alongside and “literally sat at the table with” King, and LePage seems equally mystified.

Maybe they should … look at history too. Couldn’t hurt.

(Via NBC Nightly News)

TAGSabraham lincolnjohn lewisPaul LePageRepublicans
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP