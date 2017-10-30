Getty Image

After news of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s first indictments broke late Friday, the first charges to stem from the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia came to light Monday morning. According to the New York Times, Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, an ex-business associate of Manafort’s, were ordered to surrender to federal authorities.

The precise charges levied against Manafort and Gates were not “immediately clear.” Yet the duo’s arrests presents the first clear effects of the five-month-long investigation into whether or not members of Trump’s campaign staff knowingly colluded with Russian officials, or persons affiliated with Russia’s established efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Manafort and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn were suspected by many to be the investigation’s first charges, but Gates’ name was also floated as a possibility.

As a result, local and national press were already waiting outside Manafort’s condo in Alexandria, Virginia early Monday morning.

Sun coming up at Manafort Alexandria condo. Half dozen TV crews, stills, a few DASH buses. No action. pic.twitter.com/wGiV1ox4iq — Josh Gorestein (@joshgerstein) October 30, 2017

According to CNN, Manafort would be turning himself in directly to Mueller following the official order to surrender. Gates’s whereabouts, however, are currently unknown as the Times was unable to contact him at first.

BREAKING: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort turning himself in to special counsel Mueller, per source with direct knowledge — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) October 30, 2017

However, ABC News subsequently confirmed both Manafort and Gates would be surrendering federal authorities in Washington D.C. on Monday.