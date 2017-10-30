What Happens Next For Paul Manafort?

Getty Image

After a weekend of speculation, Paul Manafort, as well as his associate Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on twelve counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, false statements, and seven counts of failing to file the proper paperwork concerning international bank accounts and funds. Manafort has turned himself in, and Gates has been told to do so on Monday. So what’s next for the duo?