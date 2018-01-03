Paul Manafort Is Suing The Department Of Justice And Robert Mueller

Since getting his bail agreement amended to avoid house arrest, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was caught potentially working on an op-ed that appeared to violate terms of his bail. Specifically, it was argued that Manafort’s apparent involvement meant he was litigating his case in the press. The accused is now taking his most drastic step to combat the charges against him — conspiracy against the United States and money laundering — by filing a lawsuit against Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the Department of Justice.
Manafort reportedly wants all actions taken by Mueller as special counsel to be “set aside” because, he alleges in the suit, Rosenstein overstepped his power as deputy attorney general when he appointed him. (This despite the fact Rosenstein is the acting attorney general in all things Trump campaign-related since Jeff Sessions recused himself.) According to CNBC:
The suit alleges that Mueller has strayed beyond the scope of the investigation he was authorized to pursue, and argues that the charges filed against Manafort have nothing to do with the 2016 presidential election that spurred Mueller’s appointment.
“The actions of DOJ and Mr. Rosenstein in issuing the Appointment Order, and Mr. Mueller’s actions pursuant to the authority the Order granted him, were arbitrary, capricious, and not in accordance with the law,” the suit reads.
However, many experts do not agree with the central tenets of Manafort’s lawsuit. His trial for a number of charges is set to begin in May.
(Via CNBC)
Follow the money. Mueller must have either found something of note (highly unlikely since it would’ve leaked worse than a riotously drunk Steve Bannon passed out on a couch) or he’s getting close to finding something.
As Big Dan says, “it’s all about the money, boys!”
I’m sure as anything that Mueller has found plenty that hasn’t been leaked. But I also think it’s coming to a head.
But a lot of this stuff isn’t hiding at all. Eric Drumpf said years ago that a large portion of their money comes from Russia. Money laundering will be one of the charges. Just because the pussy grabber pretends he doesn’t know anything doesn’t mean his history isn’t still there. There was open conspiracy live on TV when a presidential candidate called on a hostile power to hack his opponent.
Money for services exchanged by a foreign agent impacting America’s 2016 elections. That’ll be the only thing that hangs him. Everything else is just tabloid fluff that won’t substantiate a damn thing in court. Not that you asked or needed to be told that.
I suppose we’ll find out in the next 6 months, maybe.
So, “I’m guilty, but not of the crime you were looking for. Oh, and since your boss wasn’t legally allowed to appoint you, due to conflict of interest, I don’t recognize your authority, even though it’s legal. I don’t like it, nanny nanny poo poo”?
Manafort can’t possibly think he can win. This really does seem like they’re beginning to lay the groundwork to eventually use “overreach” as an excuse to fire Mueller.
Manafort reminds me of Patrick Bateman. You don’t know if he is just a yuppie douchenozzle or a psychotic who enjoys calling women ugly bitches and saying he wants to stab them to death and play with their blood.
I’m suing Hooters because my waitresses tits weren’t big enough. I have a better case than Manafort.
Sexual harassment