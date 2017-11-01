Getty Image

Since being ordered to surrender to federal authorities as part of an unsealed 31-page indictment stemming from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, Paul Manafort has been placed under house arrest. That’s according to a new report from CNN that, among other things, details a court filing from Tuesday revealing what went down when Manafort and associate Rick Gates were arraigned before a federal judge. Among the many things the two men told invesitigators then, Manafort reportedly revealed he possessed three different passports.

Aside from the three passports, each of which was registered via a different identification number, prosecutors said Manafort “[had] submitted 10 passport applications in roughly as many years.” With these tools at his disposal, they continued, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager has “traveled to Dubai, Cancun, Panama City, Havana, Shanghai, Madrid, Tokyo and Grand Cayman Island” in the past year. In 2017 alone, he “traveled to Mexico, China and Ecuador with a phone and email account registered under a fake name.” They did not, however, reveal the fake name to the court.

“Extensive travel of this nature further evidences a risk of flight,” prosecutors charged. As a result of their findings and Tuesday’s filing, a federal judge placed both Manafort and Gates under house arrest until further notice. The former’s bail was set at $10 million, while the latter’s was set at $5 million. Both men have since made bail and returned to their private residences as ordered by the court. They can only break the house arrest to “meet with lawyers or appear in court, or for medical and religious reasons.” Their next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

(Via CNN)