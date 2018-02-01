Paul Ryan Argues That Devin Nunes’ Memo Will ‘Not Impugn’ The Russia Investigation

#Russia #Donald Trump
02.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite insistence from the FBI that President Trump not release the controversial memo (reportedly regarding FISA abuse by Justice Department officials) pushed by House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, the president will release the memo. However, Republicans haven’t gotten their stories straight regarding the impact the memo might have.

While President Trump has reportedly been bragging to friends that the memo will discredit the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is saying the opposite while asserting that it’s Congress’ duty to release it. Ryan spoke to reporters during a break at the congressional Republican retreat in West Virginia and said that since Congress passed the laws regarding FISA, it’s part of Congress’ “legitimate oversight” to ensure that the law isn’t being abused:

“What this memo is is Congress doing its job in conducting legitimate oversight over a very unique law, FISA. If mistakes were made and individuals did something wrong, it’s our job as the legislative branch to conduct oversight over the executive branch if abuses were made … If Americans civil liberties were abused that needs to come to light so that it does’t happen again. What this is not is an indictment of our justice systems, of the FBI, the Department of Justice, it does not impugn the Mueller investigation or the deputy attorney general.”

Ryan, who did not comment on the response memo written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee (who have accused Nunes of bias), said that his call was being made in the spirit of “transparency” as long as “we’re not revealing sources and methods to protect our national security.”

(Via CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSDevin Nunesdonald trumpHouse of Representativespaul ryanRepublicansRobert Muellerrod rosensteinRUSSIA

The RX

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 6 hours ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 weeks ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP