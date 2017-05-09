Who's For And Against Trumpcare

Paul Ryan’s Office Sent An Email To Seth Meyers To Take Issue With Things He Said About The GOP Health Plan

05.09.17 32 mins ago

While Sally Yates testimony and Trump’s response managed to hold the gaze of today’s headlines, plenty of attention was still being given to last week’s healthcare vote in the House of Representatives and the impending battle in the Senate to get it onto Donald Trump’s desk. That’s how Seth Meyers handled his Monday “Closer Look,” deciding to spend a little time talking Russia and Michael Flynn before moving into the aftermath of the GOP vote.

While it should be laughable that most of the folks who voted yes on the bill didn’t read it, it’s pretty typical behavior for members of Congress. It’s also supposed to be one of the things Trump ran on during his campaign. Drain the swamp unless that swamp is on your side, right? Anyway, Meyers makes his way through this weekend’s town halls and responses from those who voted yes on the bill but left his most surprising post-script for Speaker Paul Ryan.

