Paul Ryan Said Something He Really Shouldn't Have

Paul Ryan Is ‘Confident’ The Government Won’t Shut Down, But Dems Are Issuing A Trumpcare-Related Threat

04.27.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Rep. Paul Ryan said he did not think the government would shut down, and a new spending bill would be agreed upon. However, while Ryan said that a new healthcare overhaul is in the works and there was no vote scheduled, Democrats are threatening to oppose any continuing resolutions if a healthcare vote happens between now and Saturday. Buckle up.

(President Trump has already blamed Democrats in advance for this shutdown, if it happens.)

The threat of a government shutdown seemed to be averted earlier this week after President Trump dropped border wall funding as a prerequisite of the new spending bill and continued paying Obamacare subsidies, but The House Rules‎ Committee passed a new rule allowing them to bring up new legislation or votes before Saturday. In response, Steny Hoyer, the number two Democrat in the House, said he’d oppose and tell other House Democrats to oppose a continuing resolution that would push the spending bill deadline to May 5th, setting the table for some classic partisan brinksmanship.

As with most public appearances by members of the administration and those aligned closely with it, Ryan took some time out of his press conference to also mention how much red tape had been cut in the first 100 days of the presidency.

“Incredibly active?” You said it, buddy.

(Via ABC News & CNN)

TAGSGOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNpaul ryantrump administration

