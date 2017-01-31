On Tuesday, Paul Ryan put on his best wallpaper face to speak with reporters about Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. And although he kept his cool while cameras officially rolled, some folks think he may have been caught on a hot mic as he strutted offstage.

At 1:10 above, someone can be heard muttering, “Waste of my f*#king time.”

On Twitter, Drew Hammill (deputy chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi) tweeted and deleted the assertion that Ryan was the muttering culprit. Very quickly, Ryan’s communications director, Mike Ricci, called out Hamill and insisted that Ryan was not the owner of this f-bomb.

@Drew_Hammill Drew, that is not Speaker Ryan. You know better. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) January 31, 2017

The Washington Post‘s Dave Weigel theorized that a “bored cameraman” was to blame, and the plot thickened. Or did it?