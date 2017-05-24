Getty Image

During his meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office, Donald Trump reportedly referred to former FBI director James Comey who he had fired the day before as “a nut job.” Trump went on to say that by getting rid of Comey, Trump relieved himself of “great pressure.” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan would like everyone to know that he doesn’t agree with the “nut job” part.

Speaking with Mike Allen at an Axios event, Ryan was asked about Trump’s comments regarding Comey and said, “Yeah, I don’t agree with that. And he’s not.”

Ryan went on to say that he even liked the guy. “I like Jim Comey. I know that there are people on both sides of the aisle who are concerned about decisions he made.”

Elsewhere in the interview, completely unrelated to the President or Republican policy, Ryan revealed that he’s discovered how to send GIFs as texts. “I send them to people who wouldn’t expect them from me. I got one with Britney Spears doing this. These things are pretty damn funny.”

While many Americans may be concerned with some of the decisions that Ryan makes, they’ll likely agree with his non-nut job and pro-GIF stances.

Read the rest of the highlights from Ryan’s interview here.

(via Axios & ABC News)