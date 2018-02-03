Getty Image

The significant tax reform legislation recently passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump is credited with drawing ample business opportunities back to the United States. It’s also cited as being partially responsible for several store closures and layoffs across the country. Whichever way you fall on the matter, the tax cuts long-touted by Trump and his congressional allies, like House Speaker Paul Ryan, are already affecting American workers across the board. So says a recent Associated Press report, which Ryan apparently liked so much, he decided to tweet about it Saturday morning.

He was especially taken with the story of Julia Ketchum, a high school secretary in Pennsylvania who told the AP “she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week.” Adding that she “didn’t think her pay would go up at all,” Ketchum told the outlet the “$78 a year” she would now be receiving “will more than cover her Costco membership for the year.” Ryan liked this so much, he paraphrased the AP’s account of Ketchum’s meager pay increase in a tweet from his personal account:

Yet the speaker, who is reportedly considering leaving his vaulted position in the House later this year, ultimately deleted the tweet due to the outcry that resulted. For even though Ketchum seemed genuinely happy about the weekly increase of $1.50, its comparison to the projected $1.5 trillion in debt they will add to the federal deficit over the next 10 years didn’t sit too well with Ryan’s critics.