Does Obama Have A Case For Libel?

Both Paul Ryan And The Senate Intelligence Committee Come Out Against Trump’s Bogus Wiretapping Claims

#Obama
03.16.17 1 hour ago

The day after the House Intelligence Committee determined that President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped was false, both Speaker Paul Ryan and the Senate Intelligence Committee followed suit. For despite Sean Spicer’s unsuccessful attempt to downplay the matter, congressional Republicans at least offered the White House a chance to explain itself. It didn’t, hence today and yesterday’s announced conclusions on the subject.

Referencing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ comments on Wednesday, Ryan told the press “no such wiretap existed”:

“After we heard about this, we did see a number of press reports that made this allegation, that made this suggestion. So yeah, those press reports did exist. Frankly I didn’t know about it until Brett Baier asked me about it. This is something I was unaware of until we did see a few press reports on this, but the point is the Intelligence Committees — in their continuing, widening, ongoing investigation into all things Russia — got to the bottom, at least so far with respect to our intelligence community, that no such wiretap existed.”

In feigning ignorance regarding the initial claims, Ryan repeatedly referenced “press reports” about President Obama’s supposed wiretaps that may or may not have been a reference to a report about a Breitbart story influencing Trump. Plus, he never once mentioned Obama’s name or the previous administration in his comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSdonald trumpObamapaul ryanwiretapping
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP