‘Peanuts’ Creator Charles Schulz’s Home Was Destroyed By The Deadly California Wildfires

10.14.17

One of the many casualties of the deadly fires that have spread throughout California, claiming 36 lives in the process, is the home of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz in Santa Rosa. Schulz passed away in 2000, but his widow, Jean Schulz, still lived in the house and managed to escape before the flames before they took the house in the early morning according to the Houston Chronicle:

Jean Schulz, 78, evacuated before flames engulfed her hillside home Monday and is staying with a daughter, Monte Schulz said. The Schulzes built the California split-level home in the 1970s and the cartoonist lived there until his death in 2000.

“It’s the house he died in. All of their memorabilia and everything is all gone,” Monte Schulz said.

