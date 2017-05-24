Since it’d been a few days since we learned the President had given away information he shouldn’t, Donald Trump recently bragged during a phone call with Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte that the U.S. has two nuclear submarines stationed off the coast of North Korea, which goes against standard policy of not saying where submarines are.
Shockingly, according to BuzzFeed, officials at the Pentagon are apoplectic that the President did this.
“We never talk about subs!” three officials told BuzzFeed News, referring to the military’s belief that keeping submarines’ movement stealth is key to their mission.
The reasoning for this is pretty clear: unlike aircraft carriers that are huge and imposing, submarines are “a furtive complement to the carriers, a hard-to-detect means of strategic deterrence.”
Trump has, in a sense, blabbed about military plans after criticizing the Obama administration for announcing military plans throughout the 2016 campaign. Further, a country, like China, that wants to develop anti-sub measures could find the location of two nuclear subs very useful for its purposes. On the plus side, since the call took place in April, the submarines might not be there anymore.
Typically, the Navy announces when a submarine is returning to base in order to give sailors’ families a heads up.
Read the full transcript of Trump’s call with Duterte at The Intercept.
(via BuzzFeed & The Intercept)
Oh. But he’s going to give you guys so much more funding. I mean, you guys voted for him, right?
I know where subs are. They’re underwater, unless they aren’t. What’s the big secret anyway? They are only vital to our national defense, is all.
And his hands are Uge!
BUT HER EMAILS
A nuclear submarine is a submarine powered by a nuclear reactor. The performance advantages of nuclear submarines over “conventional” (typically diesel-electric) submarines are considerable…
Are you implying that Trump knew the difference between a nuclear powered sub and one with nuclear capabilities? Or just providing everyone here with a little free education (if it’s this one, then thank you for those that weren’t aware)?
The daily scandal. Maybe there will only be one today.
But at least he isn’t Hillary.
Its not merely the what he said, but the way he said it. Its so cliched, it reads like a rejected SNL skit.