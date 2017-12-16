Getty Image

Peter Jackson’s claims that Harvey Weinstein fueled a “smear campaign” against actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino made headlines on Friday. The Lord Of The Rings director claims both were “blacklisted” due to information shared by Miramax during the early production of the epic film series.

Weinstein soon released a denial of Jackson’s take on the situation, saying that Miramax lost Lord Of The Rings and “all casting was done by New Line” with no decisions from either Weinstein or his brother, Bob Weinstein. This clearly did not sit well with Jackson and he released a rebuttal to the Weinstein denial to Deadline: