Donald Trump Faced Philadelphia's Wrath And It Definitely Wasn't Pretty

01.26.17

Donald Trump arrived in Philadelphia on Thursday to meet with Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and congressional Republicans holding a three day GOP retreat in the city, and despite its moniker as The City of Brotherly Love, the president did not exactly receive the warmest welcome from Philadelphians ahead of his visit. Not only is Philadelphia a largely Democratic city, home to a large number of immigrants and a vibrant LGBTQ community that overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton is the 2016 election, but Trump is especially unwelcome in light of recent threats to pull funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with immigration officials.

On Wednesday night, prior to the president’s visit, more than 1,000 people attended a “Queer Rager” dance party in the streets outside of the Lowe’s hotel, where the retreat is being held — reminiscent of the event outside of Mike Pence’s house in Washington D.C. recently. But the real party started on Thursday as thousands took to the streets to protest Trump, just a few short blocks from where last weekend’s women’s march took place.

As people started tweeting photos and the protest began trending on Twitter, it became pretty clear that Philadelphia wants absolutely nothing to do with Trump.

