04.24.17

Dubbed the “Trump of the east” by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver last year, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has become a rather controversial figure in international politics since winning his election. Which is totally understandable given his penchant for threatening to exterminate drug addicts vis a vis the Holocaust, claiming responsibility for murdering many drug suspects while mayor, and countless other public insults. Though former President Barack Obama refrained from meeting Duterte before his exit, however, the Filipino politician’s latest quip could earn him points with Donald Trump’s administration.

That’s because Duterte has taken a hard stance against the Islamic State and its members. Or at least that’s according to remarks he delivered during the opening of a new sports stadium:

“If you want me to be an animal, I’m also used to that. We’re just the same,” Duterte said. “I can dish out, go down what you can 50 times over.”

The foul-mouthed president said that if a terrorist was presented to him when he’s in a foul mood, “give me salt and vinegar and I’ll eat his liver.”

The crowd broke into laughter, but Duterte cut in, “It’s true, if you make me angry.”

The president’s comments were apparently inspired by reports he’d ordered Filipino troops to kill fleeing ISIS militants, per the Belfast Telegraph. Even so, if Duterte’s promise doesn’t move the American president who boasted about getting the best ratings since the September 11th terrorist attacks, perhaps it will renew interest in a possible fourth season of Hannibal.

(Via Belfast Telegraph)

