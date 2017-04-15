Getty Image

The Trump administration has had a gross relationship with the white supremacist alt-right since the beginning of his campaign, and Trump has refused to denounce the hate group’s endorsement explicitly to this day. However, as the Trump White House is making strikes against Syria and there are rumors that Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is on the outs, the alt-right is starting to turn on their former darling.

Mike Cernovich, alt-right figurehead and major proponent of the insane Pizzagate conspiracy (which claimed that Hillary Clinton and John Podesta were running a child sex ring out of a pizza shop’s basement), is threatening to go nuclear if Steve Bannon is fired. Yes, the same Mike Cernovich that Donald Trump, Jr., thinks should win a Pulitzer.

According to The Daily Beast, Cernovich recorded a Periscope video on Thursday night claiming that he would release a bunch of devastating “scoops” should Bannon get cut by the administration.

“If they get rid of Bannon, you know what’s gonna happen? The motherlode. If Bannon is removed, there are gonna be divorces, because I know about the mistresses, the sugar babies, the drugs, the pill popping, the orgies. I know everything,” said Cernovich. “If they go after Bannon, the mother of all stories is gonna drop, and we’re just gonna destroy marriages, relationships—it’s gonna get personal.”

The Pizzagate conspiracy has been a particularly persistent theory embedded by the alt-right, making its way to the upper echelons of the White House. However, it was deemed too crazy even for Info Wars’ Alex Jones, so take that into account when forming a perception of Cernovich, who goes all in with the CW dramas and gossip rags to make his point.

“I will go TMZ on the globalists. I will go Gossip Girl on the globalists. I will go Gawker on the globalists. So you mother-effers going after Bannon, just know I broke two of the biggest stories before anybody else,” Cernovich said on his Periscope. “If you think I don’t know the pills people are popping, the mistresses, the sugar babies—I know all of it. So you better be smart. Because the mother of all stories will be dropped because I don’t care.”

Whether or not Cernovich is just full of hot air or has an actual scoop worthy of Gossip Girl (XOXO) remains to be seen, but it is clear that Trump cashing in on the support of such a toxic group will continue to have major repercussions.

(Via The Daily Beast)