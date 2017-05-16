Facebook Has A Plan To Stop Revenge Porn

‘Playboy’ Model Dani Mathers Will Face Trial For Invasion Of Privacy After Body-Shaming A Gym Patron

#Social Media
05.16.17 37 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Last fall, Los Angeles police charged Playboy model Dani Mathers with a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy over a July Snapchat taken at a gym of a nude woman along with the caption “If I can’t unsee this, then you can’t either.” At the time, the attorney of the 70-year-old woman said “body-shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences.” One of those consequences, for Mathers at least, is a criminal trial set for the end of May.

According to the New York Post, a Los Angeles judge denied Mathers’ defense motion that argued that the invasion of privacy charge she faced was too vague to be constitutional. In that motion, Mathers’ attorney argued that the person in the photo is too far away to be recognizable “and the victim, her features cannot be identified.” Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim “scoffed” at this argument in the court room and said it would be up to a jury to decide.

Mathers’ attorney, Dana Cole, said Mathers planned to testify in the upcoming trial.

Mathers apologized for the Snapchat post after it was originally published, and he received criticism for body-shaming the woman, saying “I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am.” Mathers subsequently deleted her social media accounts and was reportedly banned from the LA Fitness location where she took the picture. Mathers could face up to six months in prison if convicted.

(via New York Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media
TAGSdani mathersINVASION OF PRIVACYPLAYBOYsnapchatSocial Media

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP