Getty Image

Last fall, Los Angeles police charged Playboy model Dani Mathers with a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy over a July Snapchat taken at a gym of a nude woman along with the caption “If I can’t unsee this, then you can’t either.” At the time, the attorney of the 70-year-old woman said “body-shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences.” One of those consequences, for Mathers at least, is a criminal trial set for the end of May.

According to the New York Post, a Los Angeles judge denied Mathers’ defense motion that argued that the invasion of privacy charge she faced was too vague to be constitutional. In that motion, Mathers’ attorney argued that the person in the photo is too far away to be recognizable “and the victim, her features cannot be identified.” Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim “scoffed” at this argument in the court room and said it would be up to a jury to decide.

Mathers’ attorney, Dana Cole, said Mathers planned to testify in the upcoming trial.

Mathers apologized for the Snapchat post after it was originally published, and he received criticism for body-shaming the woman, saying “I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am.” Mathers subsequently deleted her social media accounts and was reportedly banned from the LA Fitness location where she took the picture. Mathers could face up to six months in prison if convicted.

(via New York Post)