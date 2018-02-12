A Suspected Poacher Was Killed And Eaten By Lions In South Africa

Getty Image

When Cecil the lion was killed by Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer in 2015, it brought international attention to the issue of big game poaching, but sadly, the detestable practice continues to be a problem. Even with all the attention drawn to Cecil’s death, just last year his six year old son Xanda was killed not far from his father, however the kill was supposedly legal and “within regulation” so his death manufactured far less outrage.

So perhaps we can chalk this story up to one for Team Lion, because over the weekend the remains of a man suspected of poaching was found near Kruger National Park in South Africa, after having been mauled and eaten by a pack of lions. A loaded hunting rifle was found nearby. Police told AFP on Monday that supposedly “little was left of the victim’s body.”

The remains were found at the weekend in the bush at a private game park near Hoedspruit in the northern province of Limpopo, where animals have been poached in increasing numbers over recent years. “It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains,” Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

Well, my house cats do the same exact thing when they get a mouse. If that seems like a terrible way to die, consider that last year in the same province, several lions were found poisoned to death with their heads and paws sawed off. But because lion parts are used in traditional African medicine, the practice seems unlikely to stop anytime soon.

(Via AFP)