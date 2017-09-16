UK Police Have Arrested A Suspect Connected To The London Underground Terror Attack

As The terror threat level in the UK remains at “critical” following the terrorist attack in the London Underground on Friday, authorities announce that they have arrested a suspect connected to the event. An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in the port area of Dover according to the Metropolitan Police and is currently awaiting transfer back to London for questioning. The Guardian adds that the suspect was reportedly trying to board a ferry to leave Britain, with intelligence noting that ISIS has allegedly used Dover and the ports in Kent as a route in and out of the country in the past due to weaker security. A statement by the Metropolitan police notes that although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing:

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.

“The public should remain vigilant as our staff, officers and partners continue to work through this complex investigation. We are not, at this time, changing our protective security measures and the steps taken to free up extra armed officers remain in place.

“This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.”

