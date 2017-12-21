When news broke that Cardinal Bernard Law, the former Boston archbishop known for being the center of the Catholic Church pedophilia scandal, passed away on Wednesday, it was revealed that he would be given a full cardinal’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica with the dean of the College of Cardinals presiding over the service and Pope Francis participating. This news rightfully angered many survivors of sexual abuse, as Law was forced to resign from his position in 2002 after the Boston Globe exposed that he had been involved in covering up years of systemic child molestation by Catholic priests.
In an even worse turn of events, not only will Pope Francis be participating in Law’s funeral, but he will actually be giving the disgraced cardinal his final blessing. Not a good look, Cool Pope.
“One of the big things that bothers me is he’s going to have this huge funeral in the Vatican at St. Peter’s Basilica with all the pomp and circumstance. He doesn’t deserve it,” said Ann Hagan Webb, a priest abuse survivor and Wellesley psychologist who treats other victims. “Pope Francis should have the presence of mind to just give him a quiet funeral and not incite the retraumatizing of victims.”
Law passed away in Rome, where he has lived comfortably since 2002, after being hospitalized for congenital heart failure two weeks ago. In 2004, Law was appointed to Archpriest of the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore by Pope John Paul II; a position with only ceremonial duties but still more than most felt he deserved.
As, Phil Saviano, one of the victims of child abuse put the passing of Law, “Now is the judgment day. How is he going to explain this when he comes face to face with his maker?”
(Via Boston Herald)
Papa Frank, y u do this?
I grew up going to catholic school / church and there was a priest named Richard Dorsch (you can google the full stories about him). Long story short, he molested kids for over a decade and ended up in jail. The church was forced to pay for one of the victim’s psychiatric treatment since it would naturally fuck someone up for life. Eventually they cut off the funding and the kid (well…adult at this point) & killed himself a couple months later. The church still to this day pays a stipend to the priest for living expenses. When asked why their reply was “it wouldn’t be Christian if we didn’t”.
Fuck religion.
Why are people surprised when the head of a religion that’s literally based on forgiveness, forgives someone. Jesus was tortured, crucified and left to die. After all that Luke said His last words were “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Do you have to agree with the Pope? No, but don’t get on your high horse about what a man who has devoted himself to helping the poor and giving a voice to the voiceless chooses to do something you don’t agree with.